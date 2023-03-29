Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season, according to Roscoe Willis, president of the Port City Blues Society.

In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month in downtown Pine Bluff.

Each event will feature blues artists from the Delta of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and beyond.

"Year two of Blues By Budweiser will be an impressive line-up of experienced regional acts that will once again reinforce the sound of the Delta in Pine Bluff," said Willis. "We want to continue raising awareness of the rich blues legacy of our community."

Twelve concerts have been scheduled through February 2024.

"Blues By Budweiser" will be held the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St., a casual, non-smoking establishment featuring a full-service bar and food menu. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members.

"We are proud to support another year of Blues by Budweiser," said Nick Makris, president of MK Distributors. "The history and culture of Pine Bluff is something we hope to share with others as they make their way to our city to hear some of the best blues musicians from throughout the Delta."

Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of the Blues Foundation, seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues and to educate the public about the history of the blues in the region. Port City Blues Society also hosts a free blues jam from 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays at RJ's.

Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

"Blues By Budweiser" 2023-2024 concerts include:

April 1 -- Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon;

May 6 -- John Horton Band;

June 3 -- Kent Burnside Band;

July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights;

Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey;

Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection;

Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band;

Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band;

Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review;

Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain;

Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band.