BOTTLE SHOTS: Silicon Valley Bank collapse huge problem for California wineries





A few months ago, I received a phone call from my bank. My debit card had been hacked, and someone in Southern California was trying to buy car parts with my money.

After an initial feeling of panic, I settled down and let the bank fraud department do its work. Thanks to modern technology, the bank was able to return my money to me within hours, and a new card arrived a few days later in the mail.

But what if, instead of my meager debit account that had been drained, I was cut off from all of the money I needed to run my small winery in California? That's what more than 400 wineries experienced a few weeks ago when Silicon Valley Bank failed.

At the time of its failure, this bank was the 16th-largest in the country and the second-largest American bank ever to fail. Most of the media coverage of the failure has focused on the bank's role in the tech industry, but it was also a major player in the wine industry. As of early March, the bank had more than 400 wine industry clients and more than $1.2 billion in outstanding loans to the industry, along with more than 30 employees in its wine division alone.

Silicon Valley Bank founded its wine division in 1994 and was famous for its annual State of the U.S. Wine Industry report, which I've quoted in this column multiple times. The report — which launched its 23rd iteration in January — provides an assessment of the industry amid current market conditions and shares a unique forecast for the year ahead based on the bank's proprietary research and economic and behavioral trends among consumers.

I can only imagine the terror that waved across the wine region as Silicon Valley Bank clients woke up to realize they had lost access to their bank accounts, credit cards and payroll.

Federal regulators have now stepped in, and all the bank's clients have regained access to their checking and savings accounts. What's less clear is what exactly will happen to clients' loans, lines of credit and other financial accounts.

Silicon Valley Bank's wine portfolio had nothing to do with the bank's failure and has always been profitable. I expect to see the wine portion of the bank sold off en masse to another regional bank soon. Though wineries have access to their money, it makes accessing new loans difficult. Combined with current inflation, that has likely put expansion plans for many wineries on indefinite hold.

