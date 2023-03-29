Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@ pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@ pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, March 29 Governor to attend Stuttgart event

Gov. Sarah Sanders will attend Be Pro Be Proud’s Grand Prairie Draft Day at 9 a.m. March 29 at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart. Be Pro Be Proud Arkansas is a workforce development initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/ Associated Industries of Arkansas that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers, according to a news release. Sanders will join business leaders from across the state to encourage local high school students to pursue skilled careers to help fill the nationwide workforce shortage. Presented by Riceland Foods, Be Pro Be Proud’s Grand Prairie Draft Day events will be held from March 28-30.

First Trinity sets giveaway

The monthly distribution of the First Trinity CityServe Gift Ministry will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 29 at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release. Products will include household items, women, men and children’s merchandise along with holiday decorations.



