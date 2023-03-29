Cascarones & cake: Daffodil Cake, Easter eggs both hold a surprise

With this combination of Easter treats — an ethereal, citrusy cake and a holiday craft project that utilizes the eggshells from the cake — you can eat your eggs and decorate them, too.

Cascarones, confetti-filled Mexican-style Easter eggs, are a fun alternative to dyed hard-cooked eggs. When they're broken — say, cracked over someone's head, as is tradition — the confetti spills out in a festive shower of color. You could also fill them with birdseed, wildflower seeds or even small toys or trinkets — think stickers, paper money (if you're feeling generous) or other items that won't hurt if the egg is smashed on someone's head. Hide them or display them as you would plastic-filled eggs or dyed eggs, with no worries of spoilage.

The project will take a few hours to complete, but it makes a fun rainy day activity. Or you can break it up over a few days. Empty and clean the shells one day (or over the course of the week every time you eat an egg). Dye the eggs the next day and then fill with confetti and finish decorating (if desired) on the third day. You'll need eggs, egg-dyeing supplies, confetti, tissue paper and glue.

It's also helpful to have old towels and a tablecloth to contain the mess and a wire rack for drying the eggs.

We used a hole punch, scissors and confetti homemade from construction paper. After punching holes in the construction paper, we used the scissors to cut the lacy, punched-through paper into small bits.





Cascarones

Eggs

Easter egg coloring kit OR assorted food colors

Distilled white vinegar

Warm or boiling water

Paper confetti (purchased or homemade)

Washable school glue (such as Elmer's)

Colored tissue paper

Prepare your work surface by covering it with newspaper, craft paper or old tablecloth. Have ready some old towels or paper towels for drying hands or cleaning up spills.

With a spoon, gently tap the top (more narrow end) of an egg. Working carefully, remove the bits of shell (I used tweezers to get at the tiny bits until I had a hole big enough for my fingertips), peeling away enough shell to create a hole just big enough to empty out the yolk and white — about 1-inch in diameter. Empty the contents of the egg into a bowl. (I separated the whites and yolks: Pass the eggs through a sieve to remove any bits of shell, and use as desired in cakes, custard, scrambled eggs, or freeze for future use. See note for details.) Repeat with as many eggs as desired.

Gently rinse the inside of each empty egg shell with cool, running water. Shake out the excess water. Let the eggshells air dry, open end down on a wire rack.

Prepare the dyes according to the kit instructions (if using a kit) or make your own dye: Mix ½ cup boiling water, 1 tablespoon vinegar and 10 to 20 drops food color in separate cups or small bowls to achieve desired colors. (Refer to the food color package for color-mixing ratios.)

Dye the eggshells by submerging them in the dye bath for up to 5 minutes. Remove with a skewer and slotted spoon, draining all the liquid from inside the egg, and let dry on a wire rack.

When the eggshells are completely dry, fill them with confetti. Apply glue around the outside of each hole and cover the hole with a square of tissue paper just a little larger than the hole, pressing gently to adhere. Return the filled eggs to a carton or drying rack until the glue dries.

From "Muy Bueno Fiestas: 100+ Delicious Mexican Recipes for Celebrating the Year" by Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack (Weldon Owen, to be released April 11, $39.99)

Note: Egg whites can be frozen as is — just put them in a freezer-safe container, label with how many and the date and freeze for up to 1 year. Yolks need a little more care to prevent them from turning gelatinous. For yolks that will be used in savory dishes, whisk in 1/8 teaspoon salt for every four yolks. For yolks that will be used in sweet dishes, whisk in 1 ½ teaspoons sugar or corn syrup for every 4 yolks. Transfer to a freezer-safe container, label with how many yolks (and whether they've been salted or sugared) and the date and freeze for up to 1 year.

For whole eggs, whisk until blended, transfer to a freezer-safe container, date and freeze for up to 1 year. To use, defrost overnight in the refrigerator.

This sunny-hued, bi-color cake is reminiscent of daisies and daffodils — both names this cake goes by. It is composed of an angel food layer and a lemon-orange sponge layer and then drizzled with a lemon-orange glaze. Most recipes we've seen call this a daffodil cake, but our "Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book" from the 1950s calls it a Daisy Marble Cake (not to be confused with a Lazy Daisy Cake). The recipe dates at least to the 1930s but could be a bit older.

For the best results, be sure to sift your ingredients — sift the flour when you measure and again when adding it to the beaten egg whites. And speaking of eggs, make sure the eggs are at room temperature before beating. However, it's worth noting that it is easier to separate eggs when they're cold.

Daffodil Cake

1 ¼ cups cake flour

1 ½ cups granulated sugar, divided use

¾ teaspoon fine salt, divided use

6 egg yolks, at room temperature

1 ½ teaspoons finely grated lemon zest PLUS 2 tablespoons fresh juice

1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest PLUS 1 tablespoon fresh juice

12 egg whites, at room temperature

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Mixed-Citrus Glaze:

2 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted, plus more if needed

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more if needed

½ teaspoon grated orange zest PLUS 1 tablespoon fresh juice, plus more if needed

½ teaspoon orange-blossom water (optional)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Pinch salt (omit salt if using salted butter)

Edible flowers such as pansies, violets, dandelions, red bud blossoms and/or lilac blossoms, for decorating (optional)

For the cake: Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Sift flour, ¼ cup sugar and ½ teaspoon salt through a coarse-mesh sieve into a medium bowl or onto a sheet of parchment paper.

In a large bowl, beat yolks and ¼ cup sugar with an electric mixer on high speed until doubled in volume and pale in color, 3 minutes. Beat in both zests and juices. Set aside.

In separate large bowl with clean whisks (I used a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment), beat egg whites on high speed until foamy. Beat in remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining 1 cup sugar; beat to stiff peaks. Sift one-third of flour mixture over top; gently but thoroughly fold in. Repeat twice more with remaining flour mixture.

Fold half of egg-white mixture into yolk mixture; dollop into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Top with remaining egg-white mixture, smoothing it evenly with a rubber spatula. Run a knife through to release any large air pockets. Bake until top springs back when lightly touched, 35 to 40 minutes.

Invert pan onto its legs (or rest on the neck of a wine bottle); let cool 1 hour. Run a knife around inside of pan and tube to release cake and unmold, then use it to release cake from pan bottom; remove.

For the glaze: Whisk together all ingredients to create a thick but pourable glaze. If too thick, whisk in more juice, 1 teaspoon at a time; if too thin, more confectioners' sugar. Place cake on a cake stand and pour glaze over top, letting it drip down sides. Let stand until set, about 30 minutes; decorate with edible flowers.

This cake slices best using a serrated blade.

Makes about 12 servings.

Recipe adapted from Martha Stewart Living, April 2022