Central Arkansas turns back Tulsa with walk-off walk win

CONWAY -- Colleen Bare tossed her bat just beyond the opposite batter's box and trotted down the first-base line.

By the time she reached first base, the rest of the University of Central Arkansas softball team began pouring out of the home dugout ready to celebrate the win.

The freshman drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Kylie Griffin, to complete the comeback and defeat Tulsa 5-4 Tuesday night at Farris Field.

"It was very anticlimactic, but we worked hard that last inning and finished it off with a walk," Bare said. "It's not the way we would have wanted to win that game, but it got us the game. We won and we pushed through."

Through five innings, UCA (21-8) looked "dead in the water," totaling one hit as Tulsa (14-15) took a 4-0 lead. The Golden Hurricane scored four runs, two earned, against Bears pitcher Jordan Johnson in the first two innings.

"We came out flat," UCA Coach Jenny Parsons said. "It wasn't that we weren't prepared, just flat. When you're not playing with energy, and you're not playing with really good effort, things like that happen. Jordan didn't have her best, then we made some errors on top of it."

Kayla Beaver came in to get the final out of the second inning for the Bears and pitched the next five, holding Tulsa to one hit and three baserunners in 51/3 innings.

Griffin got UCA one run in the sixth inning on a Tulsa wild pitch. Bare grounded out to end the inning, stranding two runners and keeping the score at 4-1.

The Bears started off the seventh inning by taking advantage of a fielding error by Tulsa shortstop Imani Edwards to get McKayla Betts on base. Josie Willingham, Tremere Harris and Griffin singled in three of UCA's next four at-bats to score two runs and make it 4-4.forcing Tulsa to pull pitcher Kylee Nash.

"Betts getting on base with an error was huge," Parsons said. "You string some hits together, we run their pitcher, we knew what the new pitcher was going to throw."

Two of UCA's next three batters drew walks to load the bases for Bare. After Mary Kate Brown took a four-pitch walk the at-bat before, Bare's approach was simple -- make Tulsa pitcher Maura Moore throw strikes.

"She's going to keep throwing balls," Bare said. "I'm not going to swing 'til she gives me one or two strikes at least. My coach told me to take the pitches, see what you can see, and she gave me all four balls."

"I knew we had [a comeback] in us," Parsons said. "It was just a matter of were we going to show up and do it."