Police set Easter Egg Hunt April 7

Children ages two to 12 are invited to an Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 2 p.m. April 7. The hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Complex at the corner of Eighth Avenue and State Street. The Pine Bluff Police Department will present the event.

“Enjoy popcorn, candy, prize eggs, food, drinks and games. Come meet the Easter bunny,” according to a news release.

Sponsors include First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, Super 1 Foods and Targeting Our Peoples Priorities with Service (TOPPS.)

TOPPS to give away food April 11

TOPPS (Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service,) 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food at 10 a.m. April 11. One food box per household will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Participants must complete an application form and bring an ID with proof of address, according to a news release.

Sponsors/partners include Pine Bluff Police Department, Canaan Christian Center, Zion Church Northwest Arkansas, Calvary Baptist Church-Little Rock, Summit Utilities, Arkansas Area IV Community Service, AARP, Arkansas Food Bank, and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and TOPPS.

TOPPS serves anyone in Arkansas counties. For details, contact the TOPPS office between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays at (870) 850-6011.

Unified Christian Alliance offers scholarships

The Unified Christian Alliance Inc. Scholarship Fund program is accepting college scholarship applications. Students must be graduating from an area high school. These scholarships are for students planning to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The program will award multiple scholarships based on the essay submitted with the one page application. There are no grade point or income guidelines required. The scholarships will range from $500 to $1,000 and will be awarded during the alliance’s Baccalaureate Program.

Application forms and guidelines can be picked up from the school counselor’s offices or from the scholarship program president, according to a news release.

Applications must be postmarked and mailed by April 14 to Jennifer Lee, president, Unified Christian Alliance Inc., 1709 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or emailed to jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal.net. Details: (870) 692-0257.

Scholarship funds are derived from the annual income of designated local trust funds established by donors. Tax deductible donations are still being accepted.

Simmons announce earnings

Simmons First National Corp. announced it is scheduled to release first quarter 2023 earnings prior to the market opening on April 25. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9 a.m., according to a news release.

Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free (888) 222-5806 and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 10176799. The call will also be available live or in recorded version on the website at simmonsbank.com under “Investor Relations.” The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Locals earn EAST awards

Southeast Arkansas students were among winners at the EAST Initiative’s annual conference recently. More than 248 EAST programs from Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma celebrated wins at the Hot Springs Convention Center, according to a news release.

Winners included: GO MAP TWENTY-THREE ARCHGIS ACTIVITY COMPETITION WINNER: Robert F. More-head Middle School (Pine Bluff).

BEST OF CONFERENCE: SIGNATURE DESIGN SUPER BOOTH WINNER: Monticello Middle School and Monticello Intermediate School.

FOUNDER’S AWARD WINNERS: Warren High School.

Built on the cornerstones of project sophistication and innovation, student growth and engagement, and community and collaboration, EAST provides students the opportunities to think critically and innovate change in their communities, EAST Chief Executive Officer Matt Dozier said.

Details: https://www.eastconference.org/highlights/2023.



