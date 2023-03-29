Crawford, Vilsack talk USDA security concerns

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack signaled his support Tuesday for beefing up the Department of Agriculture's voice on national security issues amid concerns about the rise in land ownership by foreign entities.

Vilsack answered questions from the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee about the department's operations and the upcoming farm bill, a sweeping measure addressing nutrition programs, conservation efforts and rural development among other items.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., asked Vilsack about pending legislation giving the Department of Agriculture a presence on an interagency committee studying business actions involving foreign parties. Crawford additionally inquired about a proposal from the last Congress to create an intelligence office within the Department of Agriculture.

"I think what we're learning is that sometimes, it's difficult for people to see the direct connection with agriculture," the secretary said about national security. "But once it's explained, it's fairly clear that there is an agricultural interest in a particular company or a particular transaction."

Lawmakers -- both at statehouses and the U.S. Capitol -- have discussed policy proposals addressing foreign ownership of agricultural land in the United States. Foreign individuals and entities owned around 40 million acres of agricultural land in the U.S. -- 3.1% of privately-held agricultural land -- at the end of 2021, an increase of more than 2.4 million acres from the prior year.

State and federal lawmakers have tied the issue of land ownership to national security; two entities with ties to China announced land purchases in Texas and North Dakota in 2020 and 2021 respectively, triggering concerns about both sites' proximity to U.S. Air Force base locations.

Fourteen states already have some prohibitions on foreign ownership of private agricultural parcels. Arkansas state legislators have introduced bills during the current legislative session aimed at restricting land ownership by foreign governments and institutions.

"There's no law at the federal level right now," Micah Brown, a staff attorney at the nonpartisan National Agricultural Law Center in Fayetteville, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"That has been the case even since our nation was founded."

Crawford brought up the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security Act during his questions to Vilsack. The legislation would prohibit China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing agricultural land and related companies.

The Department of Agriculture secretary would additionally join the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency body responsible for reviewing business transactions involving foreign individuals and parties.

The Jonesboro Republican helped introduce the measure in January. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., is also a cosponsor.

"Would you explain how you think your experience and the experience of future secretaries of agriculture would play into this new role on CFIUS as it pertains to considering agricultural needs protecting that vital asset, reviewing foreign transactions that may affect our national security?" Crawford asked.

Vilsack welcomed the opportunity to join the committee.

"Being a permanent member would allow us the opportunity to educate the other members of CFIUS about what to look for and what to be sensitive to when it comes to agriculture and agriculture production," the secretary answered.

Crawford introduced legislation during the last Congress to allow the Department of Agriculture to create an internal Office of Intelligence. The responsibilities of this body would include studying threats by foreign actors to American agriculture, including actions involving the collection of agricultural knowledge and technology.

During the hearing, Crawford mentioned Vilsack previously voiced support for creating such an office.

"I think it would be helpful," the secretary told Crawford on Tuesday.

"We continue to work with the Treasury Department and others in terms of the CFIUS process to make sure the USDA is connected when it is appropriate. We've seen better cooperation recently in that space, but there's probably always continued work to do in that area."

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, served as agriculture secretary for all but the last week of President Barack Obama's administration.