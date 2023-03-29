Crecelius’ no-hitter keys Blazers’ sweep

5A-EAST BASEBALL

Valley View 3-4, Marion 0-1

JONESBORO -- Valley View got two dominant pitching performances, including a no-hitter in the first game from Eli Crecelius, on Tuesday afternoon to sweep Marion in a 5A-East doubleheader at Jack Moore Complex.

The Blazers (9-3, 4-0 5A-East) topped Marion (8-4, 2-2) 3-0 and 4-1.

Crecelius struck out five and walked one in the first game, and Valley View struck for single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to make it stand up.

Drew Gartman sparked the Valley View rally in the first inning when he walked and scored on a Keaton Mathis groundout to give the Blazers a 1-0 lead after the first.

But that's when Crecilus and Marion starter Davis York dug in, as the pair of hurlers swapped zeroes until the fourth.

Crecilus retired the first 14 Patriots he faced before he issued a fifth-inning walk to Tyler Carey. Following that, he sat down the final 13 Marion batters in order.

Kayson Becker reached on a dropped third strike in the fourth inning, and Valley View turned that into a run when Tyler Hoskins hit a triple for a 2-0 Blazers advantage.

Mathis delivered Slade Caldwell with a single in the fifth inning to cap the scoring for Game One.

Caldwell took the ball in the nightcap and pitched innings, striking out 7 Patriots, surrendering 5 hits, with 4 walks.

Marion had Caldwell on the ropes in the bottom of the third when Parker Nash, Matthew Kearney, and Carey walked, but Caldwell induced a Connor Taylor groundout to snuff out the threat.

Marion senior right-hander Jett Sutton dueled Caldwell through four scoreless innings, but Valley View broke through in the top of the fifth with all four of its runs.

Leading 1-0 with two outs and the bases loaded, Carter Saulsbury hit a three-run double to give Valley View full control of the contest.

York tallied Marion's only run of the night with a lengthy home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth, but the final four Patriots went down in order.