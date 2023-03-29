DROPPING THE HAMMER | NASCAR to IndyCar: Interview with driver Conor Daly

After a brief recap of the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas bring you the show's first interview of the season. They talk with Conor Daly, the IndyCar driver and part-time NASCAR driver.

Daly drives for The Money Team's No. 50 car in the Cup Series and will return to his full-time job in IndyCar on Sunday, driving the No. 20 for Ed Carpenter Racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

