Golden Lions’ Doss takes HBCU honors

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate guard Shaun Doss Jr. was named second-team BOXTOROW Basketball All-American and has been selected to play in Sunday's HBCU All-Star game in Houston, the site of the men's Final Four.

Doss is the second Golden Lion in as many years to receive the honors, following Shawn Williams. BOXTOROW is an acronym for the national radio show "From the Press Box to Press Row," which organizes the All-American list for players from historically Black institutions.

Doss returned to UAPB for his graduate season after spending the 2021-2022 season at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and averaged 17.7 points per game for the Golden Lions in 2022-2023. He scored a season-high 32 points against Jackson State and was named SWAC Player of the Week on Jan. 24.

According to the news release, Doss caught the eyes of several professional scouts and is well-known in the conference for his scoring.

The HBCU All-Star game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Texas Southern University and will be aired live on CBS (KTHV, channel 11).