Groups link to help startups

The Arkansas office of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Little Rock Venture Center announced Tuesday they will work collaboratively to build entrepreneurship and start-ups across the state.

The organizations will cooperate to connect small business owners with resources and programs to improve opportunities and expand business development.

"This groundbreaking partnership with the SBA demonstrates our ongoing commitment to lifting up the small business community here in Arkansas," said Arthur Orduña, executive director of the Venture Center. "No matter where an entrepreneur is on their journey, we have the proven success and necessary resources to supercharge their progress and help make their vision a successful reality."

More than 99% of the companies operating in the state are classified as small businesses, according to SBA data.