DEAR HELOISE: Every time I buy cheese, it will develop mold after a couple of months. I keep it in the refrigerator and wrap it tightly, but this is a problem -- and an expensive one, too. How can I keep my cheese from getting moldy?

-- Dee W.,

Harrisburg, Pa.

DEAR READER: We checked with a manufacturer of cheese and were told that all cheese will show mold after a time, even when refrigerated. Try to consume your cheese within a three-month period after buying to avoid the mold problem.

It will be more difficult for mold to grow on hard cheese, such as some cheddars or Parmesan, but over time, they, too, will grow mold.

DEAR HELOISE: About three years ago, I made your Shrimp Dijon recipe, and my husband loved it. It was very tasty, and everyone raved about it. But I somehow managed to lose the recipe. My husband's birthday is coming soon, and I want to host a family gathering with all of his favorite foods. So, will you reprint your Shrimp Dijon recipe for me and others who love it?

-- Cecilia J.,

Aurora, Colo.

DEAR READER: Thank you for such a glowing report on my Shrimp Dijon recipe. This is a favorite when you're entertaining and have a crowd to feed. Here it is.

Shrimp Dijon

¼ cup butter

1 ½ pounds peeled, deveined shrimp

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1/ 8 teaspoon pepper

1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Basmati Rice

Melt butter in a frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for three minutes. Do not brown.

Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for three to five minutes.

Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through, but do not boil. Serve over cooked basmati rice.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com