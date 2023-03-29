Homemakers to host free open event

To get the word out about mental health and well-being, Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will host an open invitation Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Multi-County Rally.

Also known as the AEHC Cares -- Mental Health and Well-Being Rally, the free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 13 at Pursuit Church Fellowship Hall, 1400 Centennial Lane, at White Hall. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release.

AEHC recently announced "AEHC Cares -- Mental Health and Well-Being" as the state community service project for two years, according to state Chairman Dot Hart, who also serves as Jefferson County EHC president and AEHC Delta district director.

"The AEHC Cares Rally is free to any interested residents in 11 counties in Southeast Delta and Northeast Ouachita districts, including Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson, and Lincoln counties," said Aleese Oliver Nichols, AEHC Ouachita district director.

She noted that soup, salad, sandwiches, and desserts will be provided by participating counties.

Featured speakers at the rally include:

Sarah Shelton James, BWG Yoga and Herbal Tea;

Lauren Robertson, LBR Fitness;

Stephanie Wiegand, Bloom Advanced Aesthetics;

Karen Bell Fox, BEE-Cause Pollinators Feed the World;

White Hall High School, NAMI Suicide Prevention;

Mary Ann Kizer, Mediterranean Cooking.

"AEHC is the family and consumer sciences volunteer organization for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture," said Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Agent and EHC advisor. "Members provide informal education in FCS (foods and nutrition, health and wellness, money management, amd child care -- family relations), leadership development, and community service."

If you are interested in joining Extension Homemakers and unable to attend the AEHC rally, call a local County Extension Office. For additional information about AEHC Cares, Mental Health and Well-Being, contact Dot Hart (859) 351-1340 or dotleedunn@aol.com.

The rally is free to attend, however pre-registration is required. Call Mary Ann Kizer, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 by April 7, to pre-register.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.