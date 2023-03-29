Sections
Husband named as suspect in fatal shooting in Little Rock

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 2:30 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting Monday that left a woman dead.

Danny Brown, 37, of Little Rock is wanted on a capital murder charge after police identified him as the leading suspect in the slaying of Edwina Brown, 36, of Little Rock. The two were married, a police report states.

Edwina was found shot inside her home at 4704 Fairlee Drive by officers responding to a shooting around 4 p.m. Monday. She died of her wounds at an area hospital.

The report gave few details about the events leading up to the killing, but indicated that it stemmed from some sort of argument.

