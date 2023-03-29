Saul Carrera, 60, of New York, faces several charges including four counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication as police say he killed four people and critically injured another who were trying to change a tire along an interstate in Kingsport, Tenn.

Phillip Todd, who works for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was hospitalized for a punctured lung and potential brain bleeding after police say he was stabbed leaving a restaurant in Washington.

Milo Djukanovic, democratic-socialist president of Montenegro, claimed in an Associated Press interview that the European Union "didn't know what to do with the Western Balkans, but Russia ... has developed its network in the Balkans."

Barry Black, retired rear admiral and longtime chaplain for the U.S. Senate, in an opening prayer, said "when babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers."

Shaundelle Brooks, a Nashville, Tenn., mother whose son was killed in a 2018 mass shooting, was preparing to meet a woman who survived a July 4, 2022, massacre in Illinois when she was informed her surviving son's school was on lockdown because of the shooting at The Covenant School, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Janet Protasiewicz, liberal Milwaukee County, Wis., circuit judge, raised nearly $12.4 million between Feb. 7 and March 20, more than five times as much money as her Republican-backed opponent, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly.

Koda Freeman, a Navy sailor, is among the first three active-duty military members who noted their intention to sue the U.S. government for "injuries occurred in her home, during non-duty hours" which were not "incident to service," caused by jet fuel-contaminated drinking water in Hawaii, attorneys said.

Alexei Moskalyov, 54, of Yefremov, Russia, was sentenced to two years in prison for social media posts critical of the war in Ukraine that he insists he didn't make.

Shahbaz Sharif, prime minister of Pakistan, and his government declined an invitation to attend the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy, noting that the Islamic nation would "engage bilaterally with the United States and co-hosts of the Summit to ... work towards advancing human rights and the fight against corruption," a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry read.