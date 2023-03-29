Man, 24, arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A man was arrested in Houston last week in a fatal shooting in August outside a Springdale nightclub, police said Tuesday.

U.S. marshals on Friday arrested Jose Reyes-Sanchez, 24, on a warrant on a charge of capital murder, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Springdale police Capt. Jeff Taylor said police think Reyes-Sanchez fired the shots that killed 19-year-old Luis Lemus.

At about 2:20 a.m. Aug. 28, Springdale police received a call from security at Zabana Night Club at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, stating they heard several gunshots in the area.

Police found Lemus lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds, a police report states. He was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Eduardo Cruz-Caballo, then 22, and Jose Cruz-Caballo, then 23, were arrested Sept. 1 in Sarcoxie, Mo., by Springdale police and deputies from the Jasper County (Mo.) sheriff's office. Both were charged with hindering apprehension at the time of their arrests but have no additional charges, Taylor said.

Taylor said he expects no more arrests in the case. Reyes-Sanchez, Eduardo Cruz-Caballo and Jose Cruz-Caballo were the only three involved, he said.

Reyes-Sanchez is being held at the Fort Bend County jail in Richmond, Texas, awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.