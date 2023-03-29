Missing Conway teen found safe in Florida

Missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally was found alive and safe Wednesday in Tampa, Fla., according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Marupally, 15, was last seen on Jan. 17 heading north on Davis Street in Conway.

The post shared by the department said Marupally was found thanks to a tip received from a Tampa resident through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Reward for information on the teen's whereabouts and safe return home was increased to $25,000 Sunday, up from the $5,000 before.

"Her parents have been notified and we are currently working with the Tampa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to bring her back to Conway," police said. "A special thanks to the community and the involved agencies for helping bring Tanvi home."

The investigation into Marupally's disappearance is ongoing.

Additional details will follow as information becomes available.