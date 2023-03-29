Actor Mark Hamill lent his voice to "Air Alert" -- an app linked to Ukraine's air defense system. In the invasion's first year, air-raid alarms sounded more than 19,000 times across the country, said Valentine Hrytsenko, the chief marketing officer at Ajax Systems, a Ukrainian security systems manufacturer that co-developed the app. Although the app also has a Ukrainian-language setting, voiced by a woman, some Ukrainians prefer to have the baritone of Hamill, Luke Skywalker of "Star Wars," breaking the bad news that a Russian bombardment might be imminent. When the dangers from the skies pass, Hamill announces via the app that "the air alert is over." He then signs off with an uplifting: "May the Force be with you." When air raid sirens start howling, the app warns Ukrainians that Russian missiles, bombs and deadly exploding drones could be incoming. Hamill is also raising funds to buy reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian forces. "In Ukraine, there are power outages and food shortages and people are really suffering," he said. "It motivates me to do as much as I can." Air Alert has been downloaded more than 14 million times.

A New Mexico judge said Santa Fe's district attorney shouldn't serve as co-counsel in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies should either lead the case on her own or turn it over entirely to another prosecutor, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said Monday. Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded innocent to involuntary manslaughter charges that carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and fines. The actor was pointing a pistol at Halyna Hutchins when the gun went off Oct. 21, 2021, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust." Carmack-Altwies is regrouping after the resignation of special prosecutor Andrea Reeb in the wake of objections that Reeb's role as a state legislator created conflicting responsibilities. Carmack-Altwies has been preparing to appoint a new special prosecutor and guide the complex case as co-counsel. But a defense attorney for Gutierrez-Reed argued it would be illegal under New Mexico law and unfair to a 25-year-old defendant with limited financial resources. Baldwin's attorneys did not intervene in Monday's arguments. A weekslong preliminary hearing in May will decide whether evidence against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed is sufficient to proceed to trial.