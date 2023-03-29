



HSPD offers child safety seat checkup

Hot Springs police will host a child safety seat clinic and checkup event from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday in the front parking lot at the police department, 641 Malvern Ave.

There will be trained child passenger safety experts on hand to answer questions and help with the correct installation of a child's car seat. "Please bring your child, their car seat and your primary vehicle," a news release said.

"Selection of an appropriate seat for the child's height, weight and age, seating position, and proper installation work together to protect children in the event of a motor vehicle crash," it said.

"A child can be riding in a seat appropriate for him, but if the seat moves more than an inch from side to side or is located behind an air bag, serious injury can still occur," HSPD Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes, the department's public information officer, said in the release.

"In fact, nine out of every 10 seats that we check are in need of correction. It may be as uncomplicated as tightening the harness on a child who weighs less than 65 pounds, but that simple correction can save a life," he said.

"Think of it as a private lesson in the correct use of your car seat."

Street repairs close part of Cedar Street

Cedar Street, between Whittington Avenue and 179 Cedar Street, will have alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. today for street repairs.

Caution signs, barricades and flaggers will be in place, and motorists should use caution in this area.

CDAC meeting set for April 6 canceled

The Community Development Advisory Committee will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, April 6, due to a lack of agenda items. The next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 4 in the City Hall Board Chambers, 133 Convention Blvd.

For more information on CDAC, visit http://www.cityhs.net/cdac.



