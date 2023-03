NFL owners nix replay for roughing the QB

PHOENIX -- There will be no assist from the replay booth when it comes to the NFL's roughing the passer rule.

The league's 32 teams declined to adopt a proposal from the Los Angeles Rams that would have allowed coaches to ask for a replay booth review of the often-controversial call. It was one of several potential changes discussed at the league's annual meetings on Tuesday.

Rich McKay -- the NFL's Competition Committee chairman -- said the league's brief 2019 experiment that allowed replay booth review of pass interference calls weighed heavily in the process. The rule was reversed in 2020 and highlighted the tricky nature of reviewing judgment calls on the field.

"There are a lot of issues that go into it," said McKay, who is also the Atlanta Falcons' CEO. "It is a dramatic and almost drastic change of officiating, taking it from the field, up to the booth.

"It wasn't a long discussion and then we voted and it did not pass."

The list of changes on Tuesday was relatively minor. Among them: Tightening rules on helmet blows by eliminating the "butt, ram, spear" language that McKay said allowed several players to escape fines.

Also, most NFL players now have a new choice when selecting their jersey number -- zero.

All players -- excluding offensive and defensive linemen -- can now select No. 0 if they choose.

Offensive linemen are still limited to the numbers between 50 and 79, while defensive linemen can select any number from 50 to 79 or 90 to 99.

New Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley announced he would be among those who would wear No. 0 next season.

One of the more interesting rules suggestions was tabled. The Philadelphia Eagles had submitted a proposal that would permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play -- a fourth-and-20 attempt from the kicking team's 20-yard line -- in lieu of an onside kickoff attempt.

"There's not an appetite, yet, to have the onside kick go away," McKay said. "I think what people would rather talk about is ways to get the rate of recovery up."

McKay said that historically, onside kicks have about a 13-14% success rate, but that number was down to 4% during the 2022 season.

Also of note: The use of the guardian cap -- a padded addition that fits over a regular football helmet -- will be expanded during the preseason to include running backs and fullbacks. Last season, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends used the cap.

The cap's use will also be expanded to the regular season during practices that include contact.

Jeff Miller -- the NFL's Executive Vice President of Communications -- said concussions were down 52% for the position groups that used the cap last season when compared to the previous three-year average of the same groups.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, left, speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)