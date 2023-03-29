Parkview Magnet High in Little Rock to be home to health academy

LITTLE ROCK -- A multiyear initiative to establish career academies in Pulaski County's traditional high schools reached a milestone Tuesday when the Academies of Central Arkansas announced that Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield will partner with Little Rock's Parkview Magnet High to operate an Academy of Health.

Curtis Barnett, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, told an audience of students, educators, government and business leaders that his organization has more than 1,600 employees who live in Pulaski County.

"Our employees care deeply about education," Barnett said in announcing the academy plans at the Parkview campus. "It is important to them that their children have access to safe, high quality schools and good career paths when they finish."

He said the success of public schools is paramount to Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which motivated the organization to become a business partner to a high school after plans for what has become the Academies of Central Arkansas originated in 2019.

It was that year that the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and four other chambers of commerce in Pulaski County, the county's four traditional school districts and business and civic leaders began planning for career academies at the different high schools.

The initiative is built on the Ford Next Generation national model of organizing schools into career academies that link core academics to the college and job interests of students. More than 40 communities across the nation, including Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn., have adopted the model.

Barnett told how the plan for the Parkview academy evolved.

"I shared how Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield had recently launched a major strategic initiative on behavioral and mental health, recognizing that physical health and mental health are intimately and completely connected and that there is no health without mental health," he said.

He said the nation is facing a mental and behavioral health crisis that plays out every day. Expanding the mental health workforce must be part of a solution, he said.

Exposing young people who enroll in the academy to mental health career opportunities -- social work, nursing, counseling and psychiatry -- is a critical first step to meet the need.

In the 2023-2024 school year, Parkview ninth-graders will learn about mental and behavioral health-related careers through classroom speakers and guest lecturers. They will attend a career exposure event where Arkansas Blue Cross, along with other central Arkansas businesses, will showcase career opportunities.

High school sophomores will take field trips and business tours. Eleventh-graders will have job shadowing opportunities. Seniors will complete capstone projects and participate in internships.

Arkansas Blue Cross will work with Parkview teachers, including an academy coach, to identify the resources, learning opportunities, required skills for students, and relevant industry certifications for the mental and behavioral health pathway of study. Arkansas Blue Cross will also provide needed equipment and financial resources for the implementation of the mental and behavioral health pathway of study.

Zoe Shepherd, a freshman at Parkview, thanked Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the partnership in the academy, saying that the coursework will move her toward her goal of becoming a pediatric physical therapist.

Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock chamber, noted that the Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield partnership with Parkview follows on the heels of an earlier announcement by Baptist Health to partner with Little Rock's Southwest High School and that more announcements are expected to be made over the next two weeks.