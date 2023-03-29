Passmore to step down as Bentonville athletic director, accepts position with Thaden School

BENTONVILLE -- A new and different type of challenge looms on the horizon for Scott Passmore.

Passmore, the athletic director for Bentonville Public Schools since 2011, announced he will step away from that position and has accepted a job with nearby Thaden School, where he will serve as director of athletics as well as health and wellness. Passmore will replace Jeff McGee, who resigned in December and has moved out of state.

"The first time I stepped on campus with Thaden, it just became apparent to me that they have an unwavering commitment to students' success," Passmore said an in interview Tuesday morning. "With each visit and conversation, I could see the opportunities for one-on-one interaction with coaches and students on a daily basis, and being on a campus every day with student-athletes, staff and leadership team excited me and drew me to Thaden, for sure.

"It was a very difficult decision. I've spent my career in the Bentonville School District, and it's an outstanding school district. It's been amazing to me and my family. But the more I visited with my family and the more I spent with the Thaden community and the school, it just became obvious for me to make a change, and I'm excited about the new opportunity."

Passmore, 54, has worked in the Bentonville School District since 1992, when he was a coach/teacher at Washington Junior High School. He also served in a capacity as an assistant principal at Washington Junior High School and as director of facilities before he took over the athletic director's duties in 2011.

Under Passmore's direction, Bentonville became the first school to be a two-time winner the MaxPreps Cup, an award given to the nation's top athletic program, when it won the award in 2014 and 2015. Bentonville's athletic programs have won more than 100 state championships during that time, and he also was responsible for hiring the athletic staff at Bentonville West when it opened in 2016.

Now he will go from overseeing two athletic programs in the state's largest classification to doing the same thing for a small, private school that is still in the growing stages.

"There's a really special combination of talents and experience in Scott that will take us to the next level," said Clayton Marsh, the founding head at Thaden School. "First and foremost, he's a true educator and he's devoted to athletics, physical education and wellness. He really understands how these programs are aligned with our greater mission as an education institution.

"Scott was really compelling in sharing with us how he would advance these programs in ways that would be aligned with our mission and goals as a school. He's also well connected to educators and athletics administrators across the state, and I think that will help Thaden establish itself locally and regionally."

Passmore said he hopes to begin the transition progress from Bentonville to Thaden School later this spring. His official start day at Thaden School is to be determined, but Passmore said he's ready for the challenge that awaits.

"Thaden is building a strong model for athletics and student-athletes," Passmore said. "They're still in the early phases of that, and I think the challenge of going in, growing those programs and helping be a part of taking Thaden's programs to the next level excites me.

"Thaden has expressed continued support from their board of directors and the head of schools to begin construction of athletic facilities on campus. I want to be able to reflect on the improvement the programs have made over time, and I don't think there's a limit to what can happen at Thaden, and I am thrilled to be part of that growth."