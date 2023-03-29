Pittman says Hogs improve after start

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks picked a beautiful day to get back into spring football training.

On a sunny day with a light breeze and temperatures in the 50s, the University of Arkansas conducted practice No. 6 on the fields outside the Walker Pavilion.

Coach Sam Pittman wasn't enthusiastic with the start of the workout, which came following a 12-day layoff for spring break.

"I thought we started a little slow," Pittman said. "Inside run, then taking it over to [the next] drill, I thought that was ... I didn't feel like we were banging quite like we needed to there. But it picked it up.

"I think it certainly showed that we've been gone for 12 days since the last practice we had. But at the same time, I thought the kids pushed through it really well and I think we got a lot better as the day went on."

Later Pittman added, "Everything that happens out there is either good, and our coaches have done a nice job, or it's bad and I haven't got us motivated enough. Obviously my team meeting wasn't motivational enough because I thought we were sluggish. But, again, they hadn't practiced for 12 days."

Pittman said one of his top takes from the first five practices before the break was the play on the edges on defense.

"The thing that stuck out the most was our defensive end play," Pittman said. "I think we have guys that we can be in a four-down rush and they can get to the quarterback.

"We also have a little bit more size there. Adding [Trajan] Jeffcoat there really has been a big addition for the D-line and certainly John Morgan is a pass-rushing guy that has made a lot of plays. I think that would be the No. 1 thing."

He added that linebacker signees Antonio Grieg and Carson Dean, tight end Luke Hasz and offensive lineman Joshua Braun have flashed in a good way through the first third of spring drills.

"I think the rise of Carson Dean would be something else that stood out as I reviewed the first five," he said. "Carson Dean, I think will be able to play for us this year. Antonio Grier is going to be a good linebacker for us."

Pittman dropped a couple of bits of information during his post-practice video conference.

One was the fact the Razorbacks will practice combination third down and fourth down plays this spring to give Pittman more confidence in going on fourth downs in 2023. Pittman said offensive coordinator Dan Enos is down with that plan.

"We've talked about it," Pittman said. "Obviously I've never met an offensive coordinator that doesn't want to go for it on fourth down."

Additionally, Pittman said he instructed all the assistant coaches to swap up their starting personnel to help keep players more engaged. That rule applies, Pittman said, at every position except for quarterback, where KJ Jefferson is a third-year starter.

Pittman said the Razorbacks will go through a scrimmage Saturday that is likely to consist of 150 plays, with about 50 plays allowed for each of the three units.

In compete periods open to members of the media Tuesday, redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna had a strong day, catching everything thrown his way and showing the cutting ability and separation speed he flashed at Fayetteville High School.

Transfer receiver Isaac TeSlaa also had a strong day, and Marlon Crockett turned in the day's best catch, a contested deep ball in the end zone from Malachi Singleton.

That play drew a rave from receiver coach Kenny Guiton, who called out, "I see you Marlon!"

On the injury front the news was almost all good, particularly with defensive backs.

Sophomore cornerback Quincey McAdoo was back on the practice field after missing the first five practices of spring with a lower body issue.

McAdoo was engaged in two wideouts vs. three defensive back coverage drills and showed the speed, instincts and hip fluidity that helped him rocket up the depth chart last season.

During a team period late in the media viewing window, McAdoo ran as a second-team corner backwith freshman Jaylon Braxton behind Dwight McGlothern and Lorando Johnson.

"I like our depth at corner," Pittman said.

Additionally, cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, who is coming off knee surgery from last September, graduated from the rehabbing group onto the practice field, though he did not engage in team periods.

Transfer safety Al Walcott, who came from Baylor along with Johnson, had the brace off his right knee and was continuing his rehab regimen beyond the end zones. Walcott is targeted for a summer return.

Transfer receiver Tyrone Broden, who needed help limping off the field after an end zone collision with receiver Andrew Armstrong in the last practice on March 16, apparently dodged a major injury. The 6-7, 197-pounder was jogging on the sideline with freshman linebacker Brad Spence.

Sophomore tailback Rashod Dubinion wore a green, no-contact jersey but that did not keep him out of the team periods, where he, Raheim Sanders and AJ Green split their reps through all three units.