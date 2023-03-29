Sections
Police catch up with teen reported to be showing a gun near Springdale High School

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:00 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Police on Tuesday chased down a teen who had been spotted with a gun near Springdale High School, according to a Police Department news release.

The 17-year-old student was arrested on a charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm, according to Springdale police Capt. Jeff Taylor.

Police received a call about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday concerning two boys on Wilshire Drive waving a gun around. Officers arrived and found two youths matching the description provided by the caller.

One of the boys took off running, throwing a pistol down in the process. Police eventually found the boy hiding in a dumpster on West Center Avenue.

