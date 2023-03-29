PREP BASEBALL: Ceola’s pinch-hit heroics give Springdale Har-Ber a 3-1 victory over Bentonville in eight innings

BENTONVILLE -- Kaleb Ceola didn't see very much playing time Tuesday night, but he did the most with what time he did spend on the field.

The Springdale Har-Ber junior's pinch-hit single drove in Britt Wittschen with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Wildcats went on to claim a 3-1 victory over Bentonville and completed a 6A-West Conference series sweep at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

"He's done that a few times," Har-Ber coach Dustin Helmkamp said of Ceola. "I mean, he's kind of a regular for us, but he's had some big hits for us all season long.

"Couldn't be prouder of him. The moment doesn't get too big for him, and he's a competitor and a battler. Kaleb Ceola -- he's a good one."

Har-Ber (10-4, 5-3) started the eighth with a walk to Henry Acuff, who was replaced by Wittschen as a courtesy runner. Luke Cornelison then drew a walk and moved Wittschen to second, and that's when Helmkamp sent Ceola in to hit for Kaleb Kellar.

The move paid off as Ceola smacked a single into left and scored Wittschen. Jeff Zachry followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Cornelison for an insurance, and Gavin Moore -- the third Wildcats' pitcher of the game -- retired Bentonville (7-8, 3-5) in order to end the game.

"It was just one of those feelings you have," Helmkamp said of letting Ceola bat. "Sometimes you're right, and sometimes you're wrong. It just happened to be the right one.

"Kaleb Kellar is one of our leaders and one of our better hitters. Kellar can come up and do the same thing in those moments, too. It was just the matchup that I felt about the most."

Bentonville, as it did in Monday's game in Springdale, scored its run in the first inning as Bryson DeLozier singled and later scored on a single by Bryce Read. Har-Ber answered in the next inning when Zachry beat out an infield single and scored when Braden Sprague's single to left was slightly mishandled.

Both starting pitchers never allowed another run as they went five innings before the bullpens took over.

Tyler Ridley held Bentonville to just four hits, while Carter Nye was just as effective with only three hits allowed.

Fayetteville 2, Fort Smith Northside 0

Jaison DeLamar's fifth-inning single broke a scoreless tie, and Fayetteville completed its series sweep with its second shutout in as many days with a win at Fort Smith.

DeLamar's single drove in Tristan Morgan, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth and moved to second when Landon Schaefer walked. Fayetteville (8-3, 4-2) then added another run in the seventh when Charlie Graves drew a bases-loaded walk and forced Zach Adams in to score.

Schaefer shut out Northside (9-7, 3-3) on just two hits as the right-hander struck out nine and walked just one in an 88-pitch outing.

Rogers Heritage 6, Fort Smith Southside 4

Heritage struck for five runs in the first inning, then held off Southside to complete the series sweep and extend the War Eagles' win streak to 14 games.

Aiden Adair delivered a two-run single, and Spencer Mounce followed with a three-run home run in the first. Adair then hit a solo home run in the third to give Heritage (14-2, 4-2) a 6-0 cushion before Southside (6-8 3-5), scored two in the third and two more in the fifth.

Adair finished with three of the War Eagles' five hits. Jackson Pruitt and Luke Jackson each had two runs and an RBI for the Mavericks.

Springdale 9, Bentonville West 8

Springdale jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, then held off a furious West comeback attempt in order to defeat the Wolverines at Bulldog Field, giving the two teams a series split.

The Bulldogs (5-10, 2-6) had only four hits but also took advantage of 10 walks and three West errors. Jack Pounders had an RBI single in the first, then Springdale added a run on a balk in the second while Yadi Canales had an RBI single in a three-run third.

Springdale owned an 8-1 after five innings before West (4-7, 3-5) responded with three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Nathan Defries and Alex Downing each had two hits for the Wolverines, while Will Anderson drove in a team-high three runs.



