Pulaski County man pleads guilty in federal court to sex trafficking of a minor

A Pulaski County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sex trafficking a minor and faces a possible sentencing range between 10 years and life in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

Al Bones Jr., 25, of Little Rock, entered his plea Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss three counts of production of child pornography. Bones was initially indicted on the sex trafficking count by a federal grand jury in August 2021. In November 2022, three counts of child pornography production were added in a superseding indictment.

Bones was originally set to plead in January but after he tested positive for marijuana use in a pre-hearing drug screen, Rudofsky ordered his bond revoked and took him into custody until the hearing could be reset. Court records indicated that Bones was originally charged in Pulaski County Circuit Court with promoting prostitution following an incident on Feb. 25, 2021.

That charge was dismissed following his indictment by a federal grand jury.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant said that Bones came to the attention of law enforcement after the FBI located "numerous online advertisements which appeared to feature minors for sex."

"These advertisements were posted on various platforms known to promote prostitution or escorts," Bryant said, "including Skipthegames.com, CityXGuide and MegaPersonals."

One ad in particular, posted on Skipthegames.com, Bryant said, caught the attention of investigators. After cross-checking the phone number on the listing, Bryant said, an online search turned up approximately 81 apparently identical advertisements that had been posted from Jan. 15 to Feb. 25, 2021, on various online platforms.

"All of the advertisements contained images, both clothed and nude, of the same young female who was later determined to be the 16-year-old minor victim," she said. "On Feb. 25, 2021, agents responded to an advertisement titled 'come see me,' with a wink face blowing a heart emoji."

Bryant said an FBI task force officer contacted the phone number listed by text message, contacting a person who purported to be the girl pictured in the ad and the two set up a meeting to have sex for an agreed-upon amount of $150. The task force officer arranged to meet the girl in Room 216 of the Rest Inn in Little Rock, Bryant said. She said that task force officer was instructed to set the money and a condom on a nightstand, at which time Bryant said the girl exposed herself and asked the undercover officer if he was ready, at which time he signaled a nearby arrest team to enter the room.

She said at that point, Bones, who was concealed in the bathroom of the motel room, walked out and told the undercover officer he was leaving but was immediately arrested by Little Rock police as they entered the room. Bryant said police seized $824 that was in the nightstand and took cell phones from Bones and from the girl.

Bryant said the girl told police that Bones had an account in her name on Skipthegames.com and that Bones would text "johns" who responded to the ads and set up "dates" with the girl.

"On Feb. 25 it was Mr. Bones who was texting with the undercover," Bryant said. "MV-1 did not want to do the date that day because she and Mr. Bones had just had a fight."

Bryant said the girl told police that she would do "two to three plays a day and Mr. Bones would become angry if she did not do a play." She said the girl told police that Bones was aware she was only 16 years old.

The day after the arrest, Bryant said, Feb. 26, 2021, Skipthegames.com provided the FBI with information confirming Bones' phone number and email address associated with the account. On Mar. 10, 2021, Bryant said, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Bones' cell phone "and located multiple messages where he was arranging dates" for the girl.

"Mr. Bones knew," Bryant said, "or had reasonable opportunity to observe that MV-1 was a minor."

After asking Bones if Bryant's description of the offense was accurate, Bones was silent for several long moments, then asked to confer with his attorney, David Cannon of North Little Rock. Finally, Cannon told Rudofsky that Bones disagreed with Bryant's assertion that he and the girl had fought earlier the day of the arrest and said he did not get angry with her if she failed to make a play. Saying Bone's objections were not material to the plea and did not affect the agreement, Bryant did not object.

When Rudofsky asked how he wished to plead, Bones, speaking in a clear, strong voice said, "I plead guilty."

"Is that because you are, in fact, guilty?" Rudofsky asked.

"Yes."

After accepting Bones' guilty plea, Rudofsky dismissed the remaining counts and told him he would be brought back for sentencing later this year following completion of a pre-sentencing report by the U.S. Probation Office. The judge ordered Bones to remain in federal custody to await sentencing.

In addition to a term of imprisonment, Bones is also subject to a possible $250,000 fine, five years to life on supervised release after he leaves prison and a possible $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. Bones will also be required to register as a sex offender when he leaves prison.