Quorum Court amends budget for new management system

The Pulaski County Quorum Court amended its budget on Tuesday to appropriate American Rescue Plan funds for a new integrated records management software system for the sheriff's office.

The system will cost more than $2 million and take 18 months to implement, chief deputy of detention Charles Hendricks said.

The department's current system, Central Square, is "not very intuitive" Hendricks said.

The jail management system required staff to build reports themselves to have a database.

Customer service was also an issue with the system, Hendricks said, and the department is considering implementing Tyler Technologies.

"We needed a system that would allow us to integrate a lot of things that they weren't able to do, and that's essentially what this is," he said.

"[Tyler Technologies] will allow us to do that. It's much more intuitive, user friendly."

Now that the funding is approved, the department can put in a request for a proposal with the county to purchase a specific system.