Red Wolves win, stop 9-game skid

CONWAY -- There was hooting and hollering from the Arkansas State huddle in shallow right field late Tuesday night.

Clearly, it had been a while since the Red Wolves had a win to celebrate.

ASU put up a pair of five-spots at Central Arkansas' Bear Stadium, snapping its nine-game losing streak with a 10-5 victory against their in-state foes and collecting its first road win of the season in the process.

UCA cracked the door open for the Red Wolves, walking 12 batters and committing three errors, and ASU walked right through with eight of its 10 hitters logging at least one run or RBI.

"When you look at the nine games, you look at the offense, the defense and the pitching -- we just hadn't synced it up at all," Red Wolves Coach Tommy Raffo said. "We've made mistakes and other teams have capitalized, too. Baseball is a funny game."

ASU (8-14) had just one hit when it came to bat in the top of the fifth inning, trailing 2-0 after Kolby Johnson's opposite-field leadoff home run to start the bottom of the fourth doubled the Bears' early advantage.

But Kody Darcy got the Red Wolves on the board, following back-to-back one-out walks with an RBI single. Daedrick Cail then smacked a double down the left-field line two batters later to put ASU up 3-2.

Three more walks in a row forced in another run and a wild pitch on a third strike only dug a deeper hole for UCA (11-13).

"We'll win when we deserve to win, and we gave up too many free bases," Bears Coach Nick Harlan said. "You're susceptible to giving up big innings when you pitch behind in the count. ... We were flirting with danger and just couldn't get ahead."

UCA did, however, tie the game in the sixth on a laser of a three-run homer by catcher Connor Flagg that had its eye on the Red Wolves' bus well beyond the right-field fence. The Bears then put the go-ahead run in scoring position in the seventh before a pop-out ended the threat.

That set the stage for the Red Wolves to pounce once again.

Jake Henry Williams led off with a single up the middle and the combination of a walk and an errant pick-off attempt at second base put runners on the corners with no outs.

Darcy delivered once more, doubling down the left-field line -- good for his Sun Belt Conference-leading 12th RBI of the season -- giving ASU a 6-5 lead.

Cross Jumper and Hunter Thomas each added RBI with a single and groundout, respectively, and a three-base error by UCA's Johnson on what would've been the final out of the inning in right field ballooned the Bears' deficit to five.

"We took advantage of opportunities they gave us," Jumper said. "In the past, we havent't really done that, and that's what good teams do."

After a weekend in which rain deprived the Red Wolves of two chances to get in the win column in conference play and a costly 10th inning Sunday robbed them of another, ASU has an idea of what the recipe for victory looks like.

It'll be useful this weekend against a Texas State team that won 47 games a year ago and needed just one more to reach an NCAA super regional.

"Sometimes, baseball pays you back when you do things right," Raffo said.