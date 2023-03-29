Scholarship fundraiser starts Thursday

As a kickoff to reaching their 2023 educational goal of about $20,000, the Progressive Women's Association of White Hall is holding its annual spring Rummage Sale Scholarship Fundraiser, starting Thursday.

The sale will be held at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., and continues Friday and Saturday.

This year's offerings are worth noting, said Brenda Doucey, PWA member and group spokesperson.

Some of the items include a washer and dryer, a like-new mattress, a dining room set, dishes, cookware, books, knickknacks, clothing and more.

"We had so many donated items that Terry Hardware donated an 8-by-10 storage unit so we could store them," Doucey said.

The hardware store is located at 8508 Dollarway Road.

EDUCATION IS THE KEY

All the proceeds from this sale go into the PWA's Scholarship Fund.

The fund is designed to support young women through their desired educational process, whether attending a technical school, a two- or four-year college, and even supporting their postgraduate work, Doucey said.

In addition, PWA members hope to raise enough money this year to provide six females with a scholarship worth $500 per semester, or $1,000 annually, until they graduate. A recipient must maintain good grades, and a scholarship could be worth $4,000 over four years.

Currently, they are supporting 14 women, that's $14,000 annually, with $1,000 scholarships, and since first offering the PWA Scholarship, the nonprofit has raised more than $150,000 and helped dozens of young women.

"We believe education is the key to our future," Doucey said of the reason for their ongoing fundraising efforts.

Each year, the spring rummage sale kicks off their scholarship fundraising season, which also includes a second rummage sale in the fall slated for Sept. 14-Sept. 16; a Scholarship Auction on Nov. 3; and the raffling of a quilt and afghan on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.

The auction is the group's largest fundraiser, Doucey said.

A SECOND PURPOSE

The PWA's service goes beyond scholarships, and they donate items or money to other community organizations such as a Jefferson County food pantry or the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

"Each month, we pick a group to help," Doucey said.

For example, they recently donated snacks and items such as crayons and coloring books to Voices for Children for Jefferson and Lincoln counties. It's a court-appointed special advocate program that stands up for children who have been abused or neglected.

Often, children are required to spend long hours in court while waiting for the proceeding to begin or conclude, so the snacks provide nourishment while the coloring books provide entertainment.

Doucey asked PWA members to consider making the Voices for Children donation, because it's personal.

She cared for a foster relative for a few years, so she knows firsthand the big impact a small gesture can have on a child, and she said, it makes a complicated legal process a little easier on the child.

"If we hear of a need, we act," Doucey said.