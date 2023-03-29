Second Horizon Capital to transform Park Plaza Mall into ‘community hub’ in Little Rock

Florida-based real estate investment company Second Horizon Capital said Tuesday that plans to transform Park Plaza into a 'community hub' for local businesses and entertainment.

The company mentioned its plans Tuesday as it announced the purchase of the 268,000 square-foot Midtown mall in a news release. The price paid for the property was not disclosed.

Second Horizon Capital Managing Partner and co-Founder Howard Levine said in emailed responses on Tuesday that it's too early to be specific about business and entertainment options the company envisions for the mall.

"Projects like these are lengthy efforts, but we are excited to start today," Levine said.

"We are focused on the long-term transformation of Park Plaza into a vibrant community hub that helps drive the local economy," he said. "That is a significant investment that will take time."

The company has plans to revitalize the retail space into a "community hub that meets the shopping and entertainment needs of our customers and supports local entrepreneurs and small businesses," Levine said in the news release.

Second Horizon Capital Managing Partner and co-Founder Camilo Varela said via email that the company plans to use existing common area spaces for community events, activities and community entertainment.

"Part of that includes engaging with community organizations, local businesses, and non-profits to offer and support more programming opportunities," Varela said.

Varela said there will be some renovation to the property.

"Our investment into Park Plaza includes improvements from both physical and operational standpoints," Varela said.

"We are beginning with immediate steps to clean-up and update the property over the coming days and weeks. As we make additional progress, we look forward to sharing more about the changes at Park Plaza with the community."

The process of attracting potential new tenants is beginning now, Varela said. The mall is at about 90% occupancy.

"We are excited to activate our leasing efforts and outreach within the tenant community," Varela said.

Second Horizon Capital engaged JLL -- a major U.S. commercial retail property management company -- to provide property management and leasing services for the mall.

Second Horizon Capital invests in turning large underutilized commercial properties into destinations and economic drivers, according to the company's website.

Park Plaza opened in 1960, during the golden age of American mall establishment, and was originally open-air. (The mall era is pegged as having begun four years earlier, when a fully enclosed mall opened in suburban Minneapolis.) Park Plaza's former competitor, the fully enclosed University Mall, opened across West Markham Street in 1967; 20 years later, Park Plaza went through a multi-million-dollar rehabilitation, itself becoming an indoor mall with an expanded square footage.

Park Plaza went through foreclosure in 2021, when Chattanooga, Tenn.-based owner CBL Properties filed for bankruptcy. Deutsche Bank acquired the mall at auction for $100,000.

Information for this article was contributed by Aaron Gettinger of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.