Senate committee discusses criminal justice bill

A Senate panel on Wednesday morning discussed a wide-ranging criminal justice bill that aims to revamp Arkansas’ parole system but did not take a vote.

Lawmakers on the Committee on Judiciary asked questions on Senate Bill 495, by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, but recessed before hearing testimony from those signed up to speak on the measure. Chair Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, said the panel would resume its consideration Wednesday afternoon after the Senate meets.

Along with restructuring the state’s parole system, SB 495 aims to establish a task force to study Arkansas’ high rate of recidivism, require the creation of a new bail reporting system and increase penalties for certain charges.

Among other measures, the 132-page bill also includes provisions intended to provide incarcerated parents with greater access to their children and allow the Administrative Office of the Courts to contract attorneys to serve in specialty courts.

Much of the discussion Wednesday morning concerned the overhauled parole system, referred to as “post-release supervision” in the bill.

SB495 would require incarcerated people to serve 100%, 85%, 50% or 25% of their sentences depending on the severity of their convicted crimes.

Offenders convicted of the most violent felonies, including rape and capital murder, would have to serve 100% of their prison sentences. Offenders convicted of lesser violent felonies such as second-degree murder, battery in the first degree or sexual indecency with a child would have to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision.

Incarcerated people convicted of felonies not addressed in the bill could be eligible to serve 50% or 25% of their sentence depending on a seriousness grid or table established by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and approved the Arkansas Legislative Council.

Under the state’s current system, Gilmore said offenders may serve only one-sixth of their sentence and noted reduced sentences may prohibit incarcerated people from completing programs in prison intended to aid with their rehabilitation.

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said that time served for several crimes in Arkansas is already longer than in neighboring states. Given that Arkansas has one the highest violent crime rates in the country, Tucker questioned how lengthening sentences would improve crime rates.

Gilmore said his bill would strike a balance between extending prison sentences and preparing incarcerated people for release. To become eligible for early release under the bill, Gilmore said offenders would have to earn credits by participating in programs in prison.