Six people arrested on various charges in Washington and Benton counties

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Devan Hamby, 27, of 214 S. Ray Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Hamby was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,340 bond.

Fayetteville

Sarah Fanning, 44, of 19045 E. Black Oak Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of drugs and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Fanning was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

Roberto Fernandez, 27, of 483 Madison 8235 in Hindsville, was arrested Monday in connection with rape; producing/directing sexual performance involving a child; and distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Fernandez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Michael Loghry, 22, of 23438 Oklahoma 116 in Colcord, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with computer child pornography, internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child. Loghry was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Randall Van Hoozen, 32, of 10849 Wendt Lane in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Van Hoozen was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Ronald Carter, 40, of 10408 S. Harris Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battery. Carter was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $27,480 bond.