Springdale to widen sidewalks as part of state intersection improvement at Sunset Avenue, Interstate 49

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 to work with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to upgrade the sidewalks of a planned improvement of the intersection of Interstate 49 and West Sunset Avenue.

The Transportation Department's standard calls for 5-foot sidewalks on each side of the street, explained Ben Peters, director of the city's Engineering Department.

The council approved the city paying the additional costs to build a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of Sunset and a 12-foot multi-use path on the north side of Sunset. Peters said the bigger widths reflect sidewalk standards for Springdale street projects.

Peters said the state will tell the city the costs of sidewalk improvements when the project is bid. The state currently has the project under design and will now include the wider sidewalks in the design, he said.

The sidewalks should improve mobility of guests in the hotels surrounding the intersection, providing an easier way to access the area's restaurants, Peters said.

Sunset Avenue is also designated as U.S. 412, a federal highway like Interstate 49. The department is responsible for maintenance and improvements to federal roads and the intersections of federal roads.

A phone call Tuesday was not returned by the Transportation Department.

Department maps show that roughly 100,000 vehicles pass through that intersection each day. Council member Amelia Taldo said she often gets complaints from residents about the traffic congestion at that intersection.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said the planned extensions of Emma Avenue and Har-Ber Avenue and a traffic bridge over Interstate 49 should ease congestion on both Sunset Avenue and Elm Springs Road. The extensions are under construction, and Sprouse hopes the bridge can be built with money from a new bond issue going before voters May 9. Early voting starts May 2.

Council member Mike Overton did not attend Tuesday's meeting, and council member Brian Powell recused himself from the vote because he works for the Transportation Department.

In other business, the council:

Voted to change the name of Metroplex Drive to Animal Emergency Drive.

Approved the use of $450,411 from the American Rescue Plan Act to reimburse the city for revenue lost when the Northwest Arkansas Naturals did not pay rent for the use of Arvest Ballpark. The team's contract says the team does not have to pay rent if it does not play, said Colby Fulfer, the mayor's chief of staff. The 2020 season was canceled, and the 2021 season was shortened due to the covid-19 pandemic. The money will be used by the city's Public Facilities Board to make renovations to the stadium required by Minor League Baseball. The city received $11,854,861 from the federal rescue program.

Authorized a $447,826 contract with Cunningham Recreation for the purchase and installation of a GameTime all-inclusive playground at Murphy Park. The Arkansas Department of Heritage awarded the city a matching grant of $220,000 for the playground.

Approved a $319,450 change order in a contract with Emery Sapp & Sons for the construction of a detention pond at the Springdale Municipal Airport. Federal requirements delayed construction by two years and costs had increased during the delay, Peters explained. The cost increased from the May 2021 bid of $793,820 to $1,113,270.

Approved a contract of $273,617 with ForeverLawn Tulsa to renovate facilities at Miracle League Park. The money will come from the city's Community Development Block Grant Program.

Approved a $258,600 contract with O.R. Colan Associates to acquire rights of way for the extensions of Don Tyson Parkway and Gene George Boulevard.

Authorized a $3,900 increase in the contract with River Ridge Builders for the rehabilitation of the Ritter-McDonald log cabin on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The builders will install synthetic material in all of the log joints to prevent rot. The museum's Board of Directors will pay the additional costs.