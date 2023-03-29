BASKETBALL

Rogers transferring to Arkansas State

Former Little Rock Christian guard Wynter Rogers, who spent the past two years at West Virginia, announced Tuesday through social media her intentions to transfer to Arkansas State University.

Rogers, the younger sister of ASU Coach Destinee Rogers, played in 14 games during her redshirt freshman season with the Mountaineers. She scored 15 points in 42 total minutes over those 14 games, shooting 62% from the floor.

Rogers was the Class 5A finals MVP in 2019 when she won a state championship with her dad, Ronald, the coach at Little Rock Christian. She averaged 19 points and more than 10 rebounds per game that season and was ranked the 14th-best wing prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN's HoopGurlz.

GOLF

ASU women tie for 10th at Fresno State Classic

Arkansas State posted a third straight round of 15-over 303, finishing the week in a tie for 10th place with a 45-over 909 total at the Fresno State Classic hosted at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno, Calif.

Host Fresno State topped the field at 23-over 887, five shots clear of the next two squads in the 15-team field.

Elise Schultz was the top individual finisher for the Red Wolves, tying for 24th with a total of 11-over 227. Olivia Schmidt and Charlotte Meager tied for 28th at 12-over 228 and Casey Sommer clung onto a spot in the top 50, tying for 49th at 17-over 233.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

Central Baptist takes two from UAPB

Central Baptist ran its winning streak to five Tuesday by beating the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 6-5 and 3-1 in a doubleheader at City of Colleges Stadium in Conway.

The Mustangs ran out to a 6-1 lead in the opener and was able to hold on to beat UAPB (6-26) for the third consecutive time. Katie Smith and Lauren Anderson both had home runs for Central Baptist (13-13), which also got a solid pitching performance from Hannah Work. The junior allowed 6 hits and issued 2 walks in 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Ysabella Esquivel got the save.

Jazlyn Gomez had three hits for the Golden Lions.

In the second game, UAPB ran out to a 1-0 lead before a three-run fourth, highlighted by Jordyn Frederic's run-scoring double, put the Mustangs on top to stay. Emily Cole held the Golden Lions to 3 hits and recorded 2 strikeouts in 7 innings in the win.

-- Erick Taylor

TRACK AND FIELD

Harding men sweep GAC honors

Senior Dakarai Bush of Harding University was named the Great American Conference's track athlete of the week on Tuesday, while freshman Vlad Malykhin was named the co-field athlete of the week with Johnathan Elix of Oklahoma Baptist.

Bush won the 200 and 400 meters at the Ole Miss Classic. His time of 46.60 seconds in the 400 broke a 20-year school record in the event and is the fastest time in NCAA Division II this season, while his time of 21.33 seconds in the 200 ranks ninth. He also ran the anchor leg on a 400-meter relay team that placed second.

Malykhin, the reigning NCAA Division II indoor champion in the pole vault, won the event at the Ole Miss Classic when he cleared a provisional height of 17 feet, 2 1/2 inches. That ranks as the second-highest clearance in Division II this season and the third-best vault in school history.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services