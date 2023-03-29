Super Quiz: The Body

1. These tubes carry blood from the heart.

2. Where are the anvil and hammer bones located?

3. What is the only moveable bone of the human skull?

4. What are the lower chambers of your heart called?

5. What is the anatomical term for the throat?

6. How many pairs of ribs do you have?

7. Term for a birth with the buttocks or feet appearing first.

8. What are the three main body types?

9. What is the common name for your patella?

ANSWERS

1. Arteries

2. Inner ear

3. Lower jaw (mandible)

4. Ventricles

5. Pharynx

6. 12 pairs

7. Breech birth

8. Ectomorph, endomorph, mesomorph

9. Kneecap