Three people killed in Bentonville car crash Wednesday afternoon

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:45 a.m.

BENTONVILLE — Three people died of injuries suffered in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on North Walton Boulevard, according to Adam McInnis, public information officer for the Police Department.

Sammy Tucker, 63; Lisa Tucker, 61; and Norma Castleberry, 85, all of Fordyce, were in the same vehicle and died in the accident, according to an accident report. A minor passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Sammy Tucker was driving a Chrysler Town & Country north on North Walton Boulevard in the inside lane when a Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a minor and traveling southbound veered into the same lane and struck the vehicle head-on, according to the report.

Also, a Ford Escape that was driving on the road did not have time to stop when the accident occurred and rear-ended one of the vehicles after the initial collision, the report says. The driver of the Escape was also listed on the report as a minor.

The drivers of the Suburban and Escape were transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, McInnis said.

The accident occurred just south of the Bark Park on North Walton.

