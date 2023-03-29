Tighter bank rules proposed





In what is likely to become the biggest regulatory overhaul of the banking sector in years, top U.S. financial officials on Tuesday outlined an initiative aimed at addressing underlying issues that contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other regional lenders in the United States.

"I anticipate the need to strengthen capital and liquidity standards" for midsize banks with assets larger than $100 billion, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said in answering questions at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Martin Gruenberg said, in his testimony to the panel, that the failures this month of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank of New York "demonstrate the implications that banks with assets of $100 billion or more can have for financial stability. The prudential regulation of these institutions merits additional attention, particularly with respect to capital, liquidity and interest-rate risk."

Proposed steps noted by Barr and Gruenberg in their testimonies Tuesday included the Fed enhancing bank stress tests with multiple scenarios to uncover channels of bank-run contagion. Additionally the Fed is set to propose "a long-term debt requirement" for big banks that aren't designated as systemically important, "so that they have a cushion of loss-absorbing resources," Barr said.





Liquidity rules will also be explored to improve banking resiliency, and the FDIC will detail options May 1 for potential changes to deposit-insurance coverage, which is now capped at $250,000. Gruenberg called for "serious attention" to the capital requirements for the securities portfolios of banks with assets exceeding $100 billion.

"We must ensure that our bank regulatory policies and supervision are appropriate for the risks and challenges that banks face today," Nellie Liang, the Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, said in her testimony to the committee.

Liang said she looked forward to forthcoming regulatory proposals. She, Barr and Gruenberg will testify today before the House Financial Services Committee.

Tuesday's hearing was the first formal congressional inquiry into the March 10 collapse of Silicon Valley and the subsequent failure of Signature, the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.

The failures set off financial tremors in the U.S. and Europe, and led the Fed and other government agencies to back all deposits at the two banks, even though nearly 90% of both banks' deposits exceeded the $250,000 insurance threshold. The Fed also established a new lending program to enable banks to more easily raise cash if needed.

Atop the overhaul proposals, Barr told lawmakers Tuesday the Fed had informed Silicon Valley leadership as early as the fall of 2021 of risks stemming from its unusual business model, but the bank failed to act.





More recently, he said, Silicon Valley was flagged in a presentation to Fed officials concerning risks to the bank from rising interest rates -- just weeks before its sudden collapse.

"SVB's failure is a textbook case of mismanagement," Barr said.

While Fed supervisors repeatedly warned the bank it had major issues, Barr's remarks also highlighted that senior central bank officials knew their inflation-fighting policies, designed to slow the economy by raising interest rates, were having unexpected consequences on the U.S. banking system.

DRAWING BLAME

Lawmakers of both parties have called on the failed banks' executives to testify. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chair of the Banking Committee, said Barr, Gruenberg and Liang don't have all the answers, nor should they shoulder all of the blame.

"The scene of the crime does not start with the regulators before us," Brown said. "Instead, we must look inside the bank, at the bank CEOs and at the Trump-era banking regulators, who made it their mission to give Wall Street everything it wanted."

But Republicans were sterner in their rebuke of the regulators. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the committee's ranking Republican, said the Fed's plans to investigate Silicon Valley's failure were "an obvious inherent conflict of interest and a case of the fox guarding the henhouse."

Scott also urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Secretary Janet Yellen to testify. "By all accounts, our regulators appear to have been asleep at the wheel," Scott said.

The March 10 failure of Silicon Valley -- which was sold Sunday to First Citizens bank -- and Signature just days later have ignited fresh political scrutiny of the Fed and other bank regulators, with lawmakers expected to investigate.

Both parties are pushing for tougher oversight of the central bank, and Democrats are pressing for stricter bank regulations. Meanwhile, the Fed and the FDIC have launched their own probes, which are expected to yield new rules meant to avoid a disastrous repeat of the past few weeks. Barr is running the Fed's investigation.

Many members of Congress are pinning this month's banking episode on the Fed despite a bipartisan vote in 2018 to ease regulations on midsize institutions like Silicon Valley.

That push, known as "tailoring," was championed during the Trump administration as a way to pare back parts of the Dodd-Frank Act, the historic legislation passed in the wake of the financial crisis in 2007 and 2008.

Under Barr's Republican predecessor, the Fed implemented changes in response to that 2018 vote, which loosened rules for banks with assets totaling $100 billion to $250 billion, including Silicon Valley at the time it failed.

THE COLLAPSE

Full accounts of what caused Silicon Valley and Signature to collapse have yet to emerge. But an initial outline is becoming clearer.

Silicon Valley, for example, held an unusually high percentage of its assets in Treasury bonds. As the Fed raised rates over the past year from near zero in early 2022, the value of those bonds, which are normally a safe investment, went down. The bank ultimately couldn't sell those government bonds and make good on customers' deposits as anxiety spread.

Silicon Valley and Signature also relied heavily on uninsured deposits: By the end of 2022, 90% of Signature's deposits were uninsured, Gruenberg said. That figure was 88% for Silicon Valley. The 10 largest deposit accounts at Silicon Valley held a total of $13.3 billion, Gruenberg said.

Silicon Valley's internal controls also failed to keep up with the bank's gangbuster growth in recent years. Fed supervisors cited the bank repeatedly from the end of 2021 until shortly before the bank's demise. But the bank never did enough to prevent its failure, Gruenberg said.

Overall, federal regulators expect the collapse of Silicon Valley to cost the government's Deposit Insurance Fund an estimated $20 billion, a figure that analysts say makes it the most expensive bank failure in U.S. history.

Most of the failed bank's assets are being sold to Raleigh-based First Citizens bank. The deal allows First Citizens to snap up Silicon Valley deposits and loans, as well as a large portion of its assets, valued at $72 billion, for a $16.5 billion discount, the FDIC announced Sunday.

The deal also specifies that First Citizens and the U.S. government will share in any loan losses as part of the transaction. About $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain under FDIC control, including First Citizens stock, which the regulator said has a potential value of up to $500 million.

The $20 billion figure makes Silicon Valley the most costly bank failure in U.S. history in terms of its cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund, says Paul Kupiec, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. The 2008 failure of Washington Mutual -- the largest bank failure in U.S. history -- was completed at no cost to the fund.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Anstey of Bloomberg News (TNS); Rachel Siegel, Aaron Gregg, Bryan Pietsch and staff of The Washington Post; and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.







