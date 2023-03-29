Titles in hand, UA teams hit outdoor track

FAYETTEVILLE -- Less than three weeks after the University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams celebrated sweeping NCAA Indoor championships on March 11 in Albuquerque, N.M., the Razorbacks are opening the outdoor season.

Arkansas' women's team is competing at the Texas Relays beginning today in Austin, Texas, and the UA men and women also will have athletes at the Stanford Invitational this weekend in California.

"We've got a veteran group," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said of the quick turnaround from the indoor season. "They understand the outdoor season is the next big thing."

Arkansas' men and women' teams also swept SEC indoor titles.

"We enjoyed what we did, and now we're moving on and they understand what's going to happen," Bucknam said. "Our team and our vibe is good and we understand what's next. Our crew is ready to go."

Lance Harter, Arkansas women's coach who will retire at the end of the outdoor season, said the Razorbacks had about 40 female athletes who didn't compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

"Only 17 of our young ladies went to Albuquerque, and 40 others have been training for almost six weeks," Harter said. "They're super excited about competing.

"They're tired of working out. They chomping at the bit.

We're excited to get everybody going again."

Arkansas' full men's team will compete at Stanford, highlighted by Ralford Mullings and Roje Stone in the discus.

NCAA champions Britton Wilson (400 meters, 400-meter hurdles) and Amanda Fassold (pole vault) will compete in Austin for the UA women.

"We're excited about our outdoor team," Harter said. "We think a lot of our firepower that occurred at indoor nationals could be even better outdoors."

Arkansas won its seventh women's national championship and 41st men's title in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.

"When these young people choose to come to Arkansas and be Razorbacks, obviously national championships are part of the discussion and SEC championships," Harter said.

Arkansas will host the John McDonnell Invitational on April 20-21 and the UA Twilight meet on May 5.

The SEC Championships will be May 11-13 in Baton Rouge; the NCAA West Prelims on May 24-26 in Sacramento, Calif.; and the NCAA Championships on June 7-10 in Austin.

After winning national indoor titles, the Razorbacks returned to Fayetteville and raised a new flag at John McDonnell Field to update their combined NCAA championship total from 47 to 49.

"There's obviously something about a flag with a big number on it," Bucknam said. "They see it every day in practice.

"It's good to have that out there. It's a visual that's front and center right next to John McDonnell's name."