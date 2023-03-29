Two die in traffic accidents in state

Two people died in single-vehicle crashes on Arkansas roads Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Othanier Johnson, 83, of Crawfordville died around 8:57 p.m. Friday when the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving north on Waverly Road in Crittenden County left the road and hit a tree, a report from the Crittenden County sheriff's office states.

A deputy investigating the wreck reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.

Sherri Bock, 61, of Lonoke died around 4:36 p.m. Saturday after the 2019 Dodge Ram she was driving on Chickory Lane near Lonoke veered off the road into a field and struck a power pole and a tree, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

After the impact, Bock's vehicle caught fire and burned with her trapped inside, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.