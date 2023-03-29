Two people killed in Bentonville car crash Wednesday afternoon

BENTONVILLE -- Two people died in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on North Walton Boulevard, according to Adam McInnis, public information officer for the Police Department.

Both of those killed in the crash were traveling in the same vehicle, McInnis said. Others involved were transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

The accident occurred just south of the Bark Park on North Walton.

Details on how the crash happened and the victims' identities were unavailable as of Wednesday night.