2 teens arrested after separate threats to schools in Dardanelle, Jonesboro

Two arrests were made this week after separate threats to schools in Dardanelle and Jonesboro, officials said.

In the Dardanelle case, an 18-year-old was arrested before classes started at Dardanelle High School on Wednesday after school administrators notified police of “a subject brandishing a firearm on the campus,” police said in a Facebook post. The high school is located about 3 miles south-southwest of Russellville.

In the Jonesboro case, a 15-year-old was taken into custody after a threat regarding the Valley View School District in the city was seen circulating on social media on Tuesday afternoon, police said in a separate Facebook post.

The 18-year-old was arrested off-campus on Wednesday morning, Capt. Mark Frost, assistant chief of Dardanelle Police Department, said Wednesday afternoon.

Frost said the suspect, identified as Jesus Carranza, was not a student at Dardanelle High School.

“There was never a threat to the school,” Frost said. “We increased police presence near the school to ensure the safety of the students and staff in case he showed up, but there was no threat to the school.”

Frost said the school never went into a lockdown.

“The high school resource officer let us know as soon as he was made aware, and we were able to work with school administrators to make the arrest,” Frost said.

The Dardanelle Police Department post on Facebook said Carranza is “currently being held at the Yell County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.”

In the Jonesboro case, detectives began investigating the social media posts regarding a Valley View school and “discovered a local student in the school district had made these threats,” the post said.

Neither the identity of the suspect nor information about the type of threat posed were immediately released.

Jonesboro police said that there was no longer a threat to the students or academic facilities as of Tuesday afternoon.

A call to the Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday was not immediately returned.