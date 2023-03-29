UAM announces three new members to honor society

The University of Arkansas at Monticello announced the induction of three new members to the Alpha Nu Zeta chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, the national History Honors Society.

Honorees were Bailey Groom, a junior from Texarkana, Texas; Garrett Marks, a sophomore from Crossett; and Samantha Stephaens, a junior from San Antonio, Texas.

On March 13, students were initiated into PAT at an evening ceremony held at the Drew County Public Library, according to a news release.

Groom and Stephens are also on the UAM softball team, and several members of the team attended the ceremony. Groom was not surprised by the presence of her teammates.

"We support each other," she said.

Groom is majoring in political science and history and is planning to become a lawyer.

"History is an excellent major if you are going into law. We learn how to make and support an argument, evaluate sources and synthesize large amounts of information -- all the skills I will need in law school," she said.

The PAT faculty advisor is Sharon Silzell.

"Being a student-athlete is incredibly demanding," Silzell said, "but maintaining a GPA high enough to qualify for Phi Alpha Theta while training and competing at the college level is a remarkable achievement."

Phi Alpha Theta's mission is to promote the study of history through the encouragement of research, good teaching, publication and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians.

The UAM chapter toured Lakeport Plantation in the fall of 2022 and will spend the day at Vicksburg National Military Park in April. PAT members are also encouraged to participate in community service, and last October, the UAM chapter sponsored the Monticello Mayoral Candidate Debate, moderated by PAT co-advisor John Kyle Day.

Details: Sharon Silzell at silzell@uamont.edu or John Kyle Day at day@uamont.edu.