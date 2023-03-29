Wait times for 911 callers in Little Rock lag national benchmarks, emergency communications director tells city board

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday were told that the city's 911 communications personnel picked up approximately 70% of calls within 20 seconds so far this year, a rate that falls below national benchmarks.

Last year, approximately 79% of calls were answered in 20 seconds or less, according to a presentation delivered to city board members during a meeting Tuesday.

Those figures were provided by Juana Holmes-Green, the director of the city's Department of Emergency Communications, which handles 911 calls.

Holmes-Green initially compared the city's numbers to what she described as a national standard that says 95% of calls ought to be answered in 20 seconds or less.

However, she later clarified in response to questioning by City Director Lance Hines that this standard is a secondary one from the National Emergency Number Association -- the primary standard is 90% within 15 seconds, Holmes-Green confirmed.

Hines, who represents Ward 5, asked for data related to both standards. He also asked about numbers contained in a report from an outside firm that suggested Little Rock had been performing better with regard to 911 wait-time benchmarks in 2020 and 2021 compared to the year-to-date figure of 70% Holmes-Green presented Tuesday.

At one point, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said officials hoped to bring before the city board a first-of-its-kind sign-on bonus to the tune of $2,500 for 911 communications personnel, akin to the bonus paid to police recruits, which city officials recently boosted from $5,000 to $10,000.

Scott suggested the bonus would "help entice more people to apply as we understand we need more bodies in these respective seats to take the calls."

In her presentation to the city board, Holmes-Green, who joined the city in October 2021, described staffing shortages in the 911 industry as a nationwide issue.

The Department of Emergency Communications currently has 33 staffers compared to an authorized total of 65, she said. Her presentation said 20 call takers/dispatchers are currently employed compared to an authorized total of 49, though Holmes-Green noted that call-taking and dispatching are "a skill set, not just a title or position."

Supervisors and emergency communications trainers likewise have the skills necessary to take calls and dispatch, she said.

Six new employees who were hired in January have completed six weeks of training and have transitioned to the floor for 10 weeks of on-the-job training, meaning the latest phase of training will conclude in May, according to Holmes-Green.

Another class of new hires is scheduled to begin soon afterward. The department's starting salary is just over $39,000.

In August 2022, the department transitioned from eight to 12-hour shifts based on an outside recommendation, Holmes-Green said.

The department does not have bilingual personnel to field calls from Spanish speakers and instead subscribes to a translation service, she said.

When calls are not answered -- the industry term is "abandoned," Holmes-Green said -- the department is required to call the person back and make some kind of contact with the caller. "Our average call-back time is within two minutes or less," Holmes-Green said.

Although the emergency communications department was previously housed within the Little Rock Police Department, city board members in late 2021 approved an annual budget for the following year that made the division independent.

The presentation to the city board Tuesday came after television station KARK reported last week that state Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, said she and other colleagues were unable to get through to Little Rock 911 personnel in February when another state representative experienced a seizure at the headquarters of the Republican Party of Arkansas. She ultimately received a call back from a 911 operator minutes after hanging up, Lundstrum said.

Following Holmes-Green's remarks, city board members heard from Police Chief Heath Helton and newly promoted Assistant Chief Andre Dyer. They told board members of recent trends in crime and updated them on the latest departmental recruiting efforts as well as caravanning activities that occurred over the weekend.