War Eagle Bridge to temporarily close for repair from April 5-7

by Mike Jones | Today at 4:55 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF The War Eagle bridge, seen here Saturday, spans the War Eagle River in east Benton County.


BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Road Department will temporarily close the War Eagle Bridge to repair timber runners.

The bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 5-7, according to a county news release.

Travelers in the area will need to detour south or north of the bridge during closure. Drivers can take the southern detour from High Sky Inn Road to Arkansas 303 to U.S. 412 in Washington County. Drivers can also take the northern detour from War Eagle Road to Arkansas 12, according to the release.


