WC district plans bond issue to pay for campus

Watson Chapel School Board members took a step toward ensuring that the district can stay on schedule for a planned February 2025 opening of a new high school.

The board voted 5-0, with one member absent and another abstaining, to submit an application to the state Board of Education for a second lien bond issue in the maximum amount of $4.12 million. The vote came after Jack Truemper, senior vice president of Stephens Inc., informed board members that funds generated from the district's debt service millage will support payment of the bond issue.

The board's vote will not affect taxpayers, Truemper clarified.

"They're [board members are] using a revenue source that's already been approved by the voters, so it does not have any impact on the millage rate," he explained. "It uses the revenue source that's already been approved by the voters."

The estimated price of a 92,500-square-foot high school campus, for which the Arkansas Department of Education approved a cost-sharing agreement with the Watson Chapel School District in December 2021, has steadily increased due to a rise in construction costs. The district was approved for more than $17.25 million of a then-estimated $23 million project, and voters in the WCSD approved a 5.7-mill increase to 39.8 mills to help cover the district's share.

Superintendent Tom Wilson estimates the total cost could reach $33 million, a figure that is already $3.4 million more than what was estimated in January, when Patrick Schroeder of Baldwin and Shell, the project's construction firm, estimated costs at $320 per square foot. That estimate has now reached $356.76 per square foot, based on Wilson's figure.

House Bill 1254 in the Arkansas Legislature, if passed, would raise the state's funding rate from $200 to at least $275 per square foot. Wilson is asking state legislators for $285 to $300, but the amount will be determined by how the bill is amended, he said.

"We're going to have to take some money from the building fund, probably $6 million, to go with that," Wilson said. He explained that figure, plus the $4.12 million and the $23 million-plus the district has on hand, would possibly cover the cost. The district has sold construction bonds to a Cincinnati investment firm for $8,009,169.

Wilson's intent is to construct a competitive gymnasium to go along with the new high school, which would replace the existing junior high school campus that first opened in 1945 and is deemed to have no useful life remaining. That could add about $2 million to the overall price tag, Wilson believes, and he said the district would scrap that idea if necessary.

The present varsity gym was constructed adjacent to the auditorium of the high school, which opened in 1977. The WCSD last November received a waiver from the ADE's facilities and transportation department to construct a gymnatorium, or combined gymnasium and performing arts auditorium.

"Typically, when you're building a new high school, you're building a total facility," Wilson said. "Everybody's got their hopes up for this competitive gym. We want to hold tournaments over there and all that, and to do this, we've got to get funding. We're doing it for the community. We're doing this for the kids. We hope this new school will stop the drop in enrollment and hopefully give us more economy out this way."

The WCSD has already received some financial relief thanks to the passage of state Senate Bill 355, which saved the district about $3 million to $4 million in immediate expenditures toward a mandated storm shelter, Wilson estimated. Once signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the bill will delay a recently enacted law for all school buildings built after Jan. 1 of this year to be equipped with a storm shelter to Jan. 1, 2025.