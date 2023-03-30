Police beat: Stolen gun found during car search

Stolen gun found during car search

North Little Rock police late Tuesday arrested a Stuttgart man who they said had a stolen gun and drugs.

Officers made contact with Deangelo Delaney, 29, at 9:17 p.m. near 605 E. Broadway after they reported seeing him conducting a "hand to hand" transaction at the Shell gas station there. Delaney refused to identify himself, and officers searched his vehicle because they reported smelling marijuana.

A search located a handgun that had been reported stolen in Prairie County in the vehicle and a package of THC edibles on Delaney's person, according to an arrest report.

Delaney is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving, both felony counts, and misdemeanor charges of drug possession and obstruction of justice. He did not appear in the Pulaski county jail's online inmate roster Wednesday night.

NLR police say man fleeing tossed gun

North Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who they say ran from police and tried to ditch a stolen gun in the process.

An officer pulled over Corey Johnson, 29, of Little Rock at 9:18 p.m. near Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Cedar Street because he failed to use his turn signal, but Johnson got out and ran, throwing away a gun, which later turned out to be stolen, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Johnson, who resisted, and a search of the vehicle located marijuana, the report says.

Johnson faces felony counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving and misdemeanor charges of drug possession, fleeing, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was being held Wednesday night in the Pulaski County jail, an online inmate roster showed.

Man flees police, found with pistol

A North Little Rock man was arrested after he fled from police early Tuesday and was found with drugs and a gun.

Police tried to pull over Devonte Clay, 23, near Broadway and Knight Drive at 12:58 a.m., but Clay fled and tossed a backpack out the window of the vehicle, according to an arrest report. The bag contained Clay's ID and birth certificate, suspected ecstasy and a handgun magazine and holster, the report says.

A Ruger pistol that fit the magazine and holster were found in Clay's vehicle after he was caught. Clay is a felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Clay faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night on a $20,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

10 charged in theft of copper; 9 sought

Pulaski County deputies arrested 10 people and identified nine more who have been stealing copper utility wire, a problem that has "plagued" the county and surrounding areas over the past year, the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday.

The effort came after utility companies such as AT&T and Brightspeed reported multiple thefts of the copper wiring, which authorities estimated have caused more than $1 million in damages and outages for Pulaski County residents.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 10 of the 19 suspects identified in the thefts, although more people are thought to be involved in the thefts, the release states.

Jesse Spann, Savanna Spann, Lauren King, David King, Bill Long, Phillip Nesler, Amber Gaskill, Brad Lirette, Waymond Barnhart and Zachary Baker were arrested Wednesday and face felony theft charges, the release says.

Deputies are still seeking Donnie Butler, Christina White, Eric Thompson, James Justice, Richard Tomboli, Bryan Wickliffe, Gunner Baine, David Crawford and Kaylee Sipe, who are thought to be in the central Arkansas area, according to the release.