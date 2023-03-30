3 killed in Bentonville auto crash

BENTONVILLE — Three people died of injuries suffered in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on North Walton Boulevard, according to Adam McInnis, public information officer for the Police Department.

Sammy Tucker, 63; Lisa Tucker, 61; and Norma Castle-berry, 85, all of Fordyce, were in the same vehicle and died in the accident, according to an accident report. A minor passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

Sammy Tucker was driving a Chrysler Town & Country north on North Walton Boulevard in the inside lane when a Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a minor and traveling southbound veered into the same lane and struck the vehicle head-on, according to the report.

Also, a Ford Escape that was traveling on the road did not have time to stop when the accident occurred and rear-ended one of the vehicles involved in the initial collision, the report states. The driver of that vehicle was also listed on the report as a minor.

The drivers of the Suburban and Escape were transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, McInnis said.

The accident occurred just south of the Bark Park on North Walton.