African economic aid plan set

ACCRA, Ghana -- Washington is racing to build partnerships on the oldest inhabited continent with the youngest population, a test that could reshape the economy in Africa and, by extension, the rest of the world. As part of that effort, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced more than $1 billion in public and private money for women's economic empowerment. The money is expected to come from a mix of nonprofit foundations, private companies and the U.S. government, and it's intended to expand access to digital services, provide job training and support entrepreneurs.

Harris made the announcement during a meeting with six Ghanaian female entrepreneurs. It was her final event in Ghana before she left for Tanzania, where she arrived Wednesday evening, as part of a weeklong Africa tour that will also take her to Zambia.

She called the women at the table "a model for the potential of all people," and said that "the well-being of women will be a reflection of the well-being of all of society."

Harris is the highest-profile member of President Joe Biden's administration to visit Africa this year. While in Ghana, she paid particular attention to economic development and young people.

She visited a skate park and recording studio, released a Spotify playlist of African musicians, spoke before thousands of young people, and invited celebrities, civil-rights leaders and businesspeople to join her at a banquet in her honor.

It's a carefully calibrated campaign to reframe how Americans view opportunities in Africa, something that senior officials from Harris' office described as central to her goals for the trip. New investments could not only benefit U.S. businesses but also alleviate one of the most pressing challenges here.

"If we don't find jobs -- because that's what it's about -- for this growing young population, it will be dangerous for the political stability on the continent," said Rama Yade, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Africa Center. "Because they will attack the institutions if they don't have the means for living."

Her vision, officials said, was a trip centered around youth, women and innovation, rather than the humanitarian assistance that often characterizes American perception of Africa.

It's a vision that requires money, and the desire for investment was on full display during a state banquet Monday at Ghana's presidential palace where Hollywood stars Spike Lee, Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson were among the attendees.

Although the atmosphere was festive, the message was all business. A large screen at the end of the banquet tent showed a computer-generated animation of future development in Accra, a vision of a modern African metropolis.

"We're encouraged by the fact that more American companies than ever are looking to invest in Ghana," said President Nana Akufo-Addo. "And we will continue to create and maintain the conducive investment atmosphere that will not only guarantee the safety of their investments, but good returns on those investments as well."

By diversifying the country's economy beyond exporting natural resources, Akufo-Addo said, he envisioned "a Ghana beyond aid."

"We want to work together to change the African narrative, which has been characterized largely by a concentration on disease, hunger, poverty and illegal mass migration," he said. "Together, we must help make Africa the place for investment, progress and prosperity."