The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 29, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-665. Alicia Womack v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-22-109. Michael Grant v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded with instructions to reopen the case. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-686. Alexius Hile and Dustin Wood v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-493. Judrika Houston, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-540. James Mathis Raper v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-426. The Waters of White Hall, LLC, et al. v. William Wiegand, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Arthur H. Wiegand, Deceased, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Arthur H. Wiegand, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-534. Mario Palmer v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-322. Holly Wood, John Wood, and Tara Capital, LLC v. Ladimer Alkhaseh; Gloria Peterson, Benton County Collector; Tommy Land, Commissioner of State Lands; and Dawn Hill Townhouse and Condominium Property Owners Association, Inc., from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Klappenbach, Gruber, and Wood, JJ., agree. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-407. George Gitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

E-22-108. Heather King v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-342. Richard McClure v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

E-22-87. Amanda Keathley v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-21-371. Gerald Pevey v. Bay Cities Container Corporation, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-368. Kenny Walden v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.