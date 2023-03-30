Arkansas House panel OKs 2.8% increase in education funding

The Arkansas House Education Committee advanced a plan Thursday to increase public education funding by 2.8% for the next school year.

House Bill 1688, sponsored by House Education Chair Brian Evans, would fund Arkansas public education for the next two years in the state’s funding matrix, a complex formula for how the state spends money on schools. The bill will move to the state House of Representatives for further consideration.

The bill is part of a mandated process that lawmakers review education adequacy and determine how much the state will spend on public schools for the next two years. The per-student foundation funding is the largest part of state funding for public education. Schools also receive supplemental state and federal funds for education.

The legislation calls for an increase in the per-pupil foundation funding, which is $7,413 in the 2022-2023 school year. The proposal would raise that funding to $7,618 for the 2023-2024 school year and to $7,771 for the 2024-2025 school year.

Some members of the Education Committee reluctantly voted for the bill, saying they were disappointed to see that the proposed funding for public schools was less than what state lawmakers recommended in the fall.

The funding bill came after weeks of discussions involving Evans; Senate Education Committee Chair Jane English, R-North Little Rock; and the chairs of the House and Senate budget committees. The bill funds cost-of-living adjustments for teachers and $2-an-hour wage increases for full-time classified staff.